MEDFORD — The South Umpqua Lancers opened their baseball season on Wednesday with a 7-0 victory over the St. Mary’s Crusaders.
Ever Lamm and Kade Johnson combined on a two-hitter for the Lancers. Lamm struck out 10 batters and walked four over 4 2/3 innings, while Johnson fanned four and walked two in 2 1/3 innings.
Brayden Reedy led S.U. at the plate, going 2-for-4 with four RBIs. He stroked a three-run double in the seventh inning.
“I like this bunch,” said South Umpqua coach Steve Stebbins, who doesn’t have any seniors on his roster. “The top of our pitching staff can be pretty good.”
The Lancers will host St. Mary’s in a doubleheader on Saturday at O’Malley Field, beginning at 1 p.m.
S. Umpqua 110 000 5 — 7 5 1
St. Mary’s 000 000 0 — 0 2 2
Lamm, K. Johnson (5) and Horton; Aldrich, Johnson (3), Russo (7) and Lawrence, Aldrich (4). WP — Lamm. LP — Aldrich. 2B — K. Johnson (SU), Reedy (SU).
C. Christian 15, Sutherlin 4
SUTHERLIN — The Sutherlin Bulldogs dropped a decision to the Cascade Christian Challengers in five innings in a season-opening prep baseball game on Wednesday.
Adan Diaz had an RBI triple in the fourth inning for the Bulldogs, who finished with five hits and committed six errors.
Ashton Moody had a three-run triple in the fourth inning and Cody Reece went 2-for-3 with three RBIs and two runs for the Challengers.
The two teams will play a doubleheader on Saturday at U.S. Cellular Community Park in Medford.
C. Christian 434 40 — 15 12 1
Sutherlin 002 20 — 4 5 6
Waits and Stofflet; Rethwill, Palm (2), Stinnett (4) and McKnight. WP — Waits. LP — Rethwill. 2B — Moody (CC), Reed (CC). 3B — A. Moody (CC), Diaz (S).
Brookings 10, Douglas 0
WINSTON — Brookings-Harbor defeated Douglas in five innings on Wednesday in a season-opening prep baseball game at Withers Field.
The two clubs are scheduled to play a twin bill in Brookings on Saturday.
C. Christian 17, Sutherlin 0
MEDFORD — The Sutherlin softball team opened its season on Wednesday with a loss to Cascade Christian in three innings at U.S. Cellular Community Park.
The game was shortened by a new mercy rule implemented this spring for 15-run leads through three innings. The Challengers scored 10 runs in the first inning.
Sutherlin 000 — 0 0 4
C. Christian (10)7x —17 5 0
Richardson, Vermillion (2) and Magana; Willard and Modrell. WP — Willard. LP — Richardson. 2B — Modrell (CC). HR — Modrell (CC).
Roseburg opens with dual win over Grants Pass
The Roseburg High School girls tennis team opened its 2021 shortened spring season on Tuesday with a 6-2 dual win over Grants Pass at the Umpqua Valley Tennis Center.
The Indians got wins from Isabelle Zumpft, Audrey Goins and Ava Goins in singles. The doubles teams of Hannah Root-Lauren Sandfort, Karissa Wattman-Abby Medak and Symone Rust-Kayla Tyler were also victorious.
Roseburg 6, Grants Pass 2
SINGLES — Isabelle Zumpft, R, def. Allie Risk, GP, 6-1, 6-1; An Mei Goei, GP, def. Kambryn Wattman, R, 7-5, 7-5; Audrey Goins, R, def. Maddy Cox, GP, 6-1, 7-5; Ava Goins, R, def. Elie Beth Sable, GP, 1-6, 6-4, 10-7.
DOUBLES — Hannah Root-Lauren Sandfort, R, def. Allison Robinson-Lauren Robinson, GP, 6-0, 6-2; Karissa Wattman-Abby Medak, R, def. Elise Craws-Kayla Feskins, GP, 6-3, 6-3; Amelia Gladbach-Alyssa Reed, GP, def. Kembria Stone-Sarah Bryan, R, 6-0, 6-2; Symone Rust-Kayla Tyler, R, def. Rowen Burnside-Dani Rome, GP, 7-5, 6-2.
boys tennis
Roseburg loses to Grants Pass in opener
GRANTS PASS — The Roseburg High boys tennis team lost 6-1 to Grants Pass in its spring season opener on Tuesday.
The lone win for the Indians came from the team of Gavin Loosli and Sam Cordon in No. 3 doubles.
Grants Pass 6, Roseburg 1
SINGLES — Nicolas Rist, GP, def. Brian Powell, R, 6-2, 6-0; Mateo McCoy, GP, def. Peyton Seal, R, 6-2, 6-3; Tucker Neville, GP, def. Massimo Falleni, R, 7-6, 7-5; Brady Miller, GP, def. Logan Bishop, R, 6-0, 6-3.
DOUBLES — Horban-Dara, GP, def. Chase Forsloff-Gian Ambrosini, R, 6-3, 6-1; Riggs-Pastrell, GP, def. Carter Dryden-William Young Seidemann, R, 6-2, 6-1; Gavin Loosli-Sam Cordon, R, def. Pratt-Nelson, GP, 5-7, 7-5, 10-2.
