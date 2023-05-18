MT. ANGEL — The South Umpqua baseball team ended the week with a game against another No. 1-ranked team.
It wasn't a good performance on the diamond for the No. 2 Lancers, who committed seven errors and lost 12-4 to 2A/1A powerhouse Kennedy in a nonleague game Thursday.
The Trojans (27-0), the defending state champions, remained unbeaten on the season. Three Kennedy pitchers limited South Umpqua (20-6) to four hits, with left-hander Ethan Kleinschmit striking out 16 and walking none in five innings of work.
Matt Hopkins went 3-for-4 with three RBIs, while Charlie Beyer was 3-for-5 with a double, three runs and two RBIs for Kennedy. The Trojans got nine hits off S.U. ace Jace Johnson, who suffered his first loss of the season after striking out six and walking one over four innings.
Johnson had half of the Lancers' hits, going 2-for-3 with a double, two runs and an RBI. Drew Camp and Elijah Earls were both 1-for-2. Camp was injured while making a slide into second base.
The contest started an hour late following a crash on Interstate 5 in Marion County, forcing the S.U. bus to take a different route to Kennedy High School.
"Kennedy is really good, but we made them look even better," said South Umpqua coach Steve Stebbins, whose club was swept by 3A No. 1 Cascade Christian in a Far West League twin bill Monday. "We have to play better defense and need a better plan at the plate."
The Lancers will await their opponent for the second round of the 3A state playoffs Wednesday in Tri City.
S. Umpqua;000;202;0;—;4;4;7
Kennedy;003;504;x;—;12;11;0
Johnson, C. Chavez (5), Earls (6) and Sinohui; E. Kleinschmit, L. Beyer (6), B. Kleinschmit (6) and C. Beyer. W — E. Kleinschmit. L — Johnson. 2B — Johnson (SU), C. Beyer (K), Bruner (K). 3B — B. Beyer (K), A. Cuff (K).
Tom Eggers is the sports editor for The News-Review. He can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220.
