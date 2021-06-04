Roseburg junior Colton Marsters said the game plan was to get tough in the second half against Ashland on Thursday night.
The plan worked as the Indians went 18-26 from the foul line after halftime and held off the Grizzlies for a 64-52 Southern Oregon Conference regional win at Robertson Memorial Gymnasium.
“The coaches were basically telling us (at halftime) we were soft, which was true,” said Marsters, who scored 12 of his team-high 14 points in the second half.
Roseburg (4-3) fell behind by four in the first quarter, but rallied to take a 24-23 lead into the halftime break. Mykah Mendoza helped spark Roseburg’s rally with seven points in the second period. The freshman finished tied with Marsters for the team lead with 14 points.
Ashland (2-4) quickly fought back to tie the game at 27-all after the halftime break, but Roseburg responded with a 9-0 run to pull ahead 36-27. Senior Matt Parker hit his second 3-pointer of the night to cap the run with about three minutes left in the quarter.
The Grizzlies managed to keep the game close into the fourth quarter, but with both teams in foul trouble Roseburg’s aggressive mindset continued to get the Indians to the foul line where they pulled away for the double-digit victory.
RHS scored 13 of its 25 points in the final period from the free throw stripe. Ashland was perfect from the line in the game, but only had 14 attempts.
“I feel like we could be beating these teams by more,” Marsters said. “We need to come out way more aggressive in the first half. We come out in the fourth quarter and we just go a lot harder than we do in the first half.”
Matt Parker and Attreyu Pinard each had 10 points, giving Roseburg four players in double figures.
Hawthorn Lapierre led Ashland with a game-high 18 points.
Roseburg will next host the Grants Pass Cavemen at 6:45 p.m. Monday.
ASHLAND (52) — Hawthorn Lapierre 18, Golden 2, Hilden 11, Stowasser 2, Nogues 12, Barnes 7, McNamara, Kimbrough, Williams, Thompson, Shields. Totals 16 14-14 52.
ROSEBURG (64) — Colton Marsters 14, Mykah Mendoza 14, Pinard 10, J. Parker 8, M. Parker 10, Stedman 3, Martin 5. Totals 19 22-29 64.
Ashland;12;11;9;20;—;52
Roseburg;8;16;15;25;—;64
3-Point Shots — Ashland 6 (Nogues 4, Hilden 1, Barnes 1). Rose. 4 (M. Parker 2, Martin 1, Mendoza 1). Total Fouls — Ashland 23, Rose. 15.
JV Score — Roseburg 67, Ashland 65.
