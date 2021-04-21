MEDFORD — Beau Aldrich pitched a four-hitter with 17 strikeouts and St. Mary's defeated Sutherlin 8-1 on Tuesday in a Special District 4 baseball game.
Aldrich, Eli Haynes and Travis Johnson each had two hits for the Crusaders (1-3). The Bulldogs dropped to 0-4 on the season.
Sutherlin;000;000;1;—;1;4;3
St. Mary’s;401;210;x;—;8;10;1
Palm, Rethwill (4) and McKnight; Aldrich and Lawrence. W — Aldrich. L — Palm. 2B — Johnson (SM), Lawrence (SM), Haynes (SM).
