On paper, the matchup between Glide and Kennedy for the Class 2A/1A "Title Week" championship was the metaphorical David vs. Goliath.
Fortunately for Glide, the battle was not waged on paper, but rather a baseball diamond.
The Wildcats, who entered the 16-team, one-week tournament as the No. 15 seed, bulled their way into Saturday's semifinals, squeezed out a 3-1 win against Heppner/Ione in the semifinal round and took a wrecking ball to the top-seeded Kennedy Trojans, winning 11-6 to claim the 2021 Class 2A/1A baseball state championship at Scio High School.
"We were going to give them hell, but we knew we might be running into a buzz saw," first-year Glide head coach Justin Bennett said of the Trojans, who entered the game with 18 consecutive wins and had outscored their opposition 187-20.
Both teams were coming off hard-fought semifinal wins. While Glide had to rally late to beat Heppner/Ione 3-1, Kennedy struggled to dispatch Special District 2 rival Western Christian, 4-3.
Bennett said he knew his club had a legitimate shot at the title after watching Kennedy go through pregame warm-ups.
"I was watching their guys and they just looked dog tired," Bennett said. "I told our guys, if we dig deep and play with some energy we've got this."
The visiting team, Glide put the Trojans in an early hole, scoring five runs in the top of the first inning aided by a two-run double from junior Colby Bucich.
"We came out of the gates hot," Bennett said. "The guys came out hot and had a ton of energy, and we just went out and took it, man."
The Wildcats pumped that lead to 9-0 in the second inning behind RBI singles by Trever Short and Mason Delcollo, and entering the bottom of the third, Glide was leading Kennedy 10-1. In three innings, the Wildcats had accounted for one-third of the runs the Trojans had given up all season.
"They looked like a bigger team, but we could tell by the way they were walking on the field they were tired, and we were pumped," senior pitcher/infielder Trever Short said. "We were ready to go."
Short most definitely was ready to go.
In the semifinal game earlier Saturday against Heppner/Ione, Short pitched a complete-game two-hitter, and did it throwing only 84 pitches. The limit for the number of pitches a high schooler can throw is 110 in a single day.
"Trever put this team on his back," the 24-year-old Bennett said. "That kid was incredible."
Dunnavant, who has been Short's catcher since the two were 9-year-olds, said his pitcher was locked in.
"He was phenomenal," Dunnavant said. "He was hitting his spots, and coach and I called a great game."
Offensively, the Wildcats struggled to get anything going against the Mustangs from Heppner/Ione. It wasn't until a bunting drill which kept Glide's players late in Friday's practice paid dividends and built some momentum.
Trailing 1-0 in the top of the fifth inning, Braxton Dill hit a leadoff double, then advanced to third on a passed ball. With one out, Dylan Ackerman laid down a squeeze bunt to score Dill and tie the game.
"My plan for Friday was to get the guys out (of practice) early, but I told them we needed to work on the squeeze," Bennett said. "'You have to execute. You have to get this bunt down,' I said. 'I know you're tired, but I promise you this situation is going to come up tomorrow and we have to be able to execute.'"
Glide added two runs in the top of the sixth on run-scoring singles by Short and Dill for the final 3-1 margin.
In the championship game against Kennedy, senior pitcher Tryson Melton was battling a sore arm, and it started to catch up to him in the middle innings as Kennedy began to mount a comeback.
"It was hurting pretty bad toward that fifth inning," Melton admitted.
Bennett had a decision to make. Thanks to an outstanding effort by Delcollo in Glide's 19-4 quarterfinal over Lakeview and Short's complete game in the semifinals, Bennett still had a triad of capable arms — Bucich, Jacob Dunnavant and Dylan Ackerman — to call on for relief.
He went to Short, needing seven outs and knowing the senior had just 26 pitches remaining.
No problem.
On his first pitch, Short got a flyball out to end the fifth inning, worked a quick sixth inning, and on pitch No. 110, a fastball across the heart of the plate resulted in a game-ending strikeout and a state championship game win over arguably the most dangerous 2A/1A team in Oregon.
"It took a second for it to register," Bennett said of the final out. "It was like, 'Oh my gosh, that just happened!'
"That was one of the most special moments of my life, and I know it was for those kids and their families as well. It was super cool, man."
Meanwhile, Malachi Dunnavant seemingly had no doubt. The senior captain — who had caught every one of his team's 2,466 pitches this season while also batting .500 — just had a feeling.
"It was just a matter of time until we found the right groove," Malachi Dunnavant said. "Once we did, it was over."
"It just gives me chills," Short said.
Melton had high praise for both his catcher and his coach.
"Mal's character, he's very humble. He just goes out and does what he needs to do with a smile on his face," Melton said. "I don't think I've ever heard him complain once on the baseball field.
"Coach Bennett, I feel like he relates with us really well."
Officially, Glide finished the season with a 14-2 overall record, its only losses a 19-3 drubbing at the hands of Umpqua Valley Christian and a 6-2 regular season-ending loss to Oakland.
Unofficially — as the 2A/1A "Title Week" was not sanctioned by the Oregon School Activities Association — the Glide Wildcats have their third state baseball championship since 2006.
Either way, the trophy — which had been housed in Kennedy's dugout during the championship game — found its way home.
Semifinals
At Stayton H.S.
Glide;000;012;0;—;3;7;0
Heppner;001;000;0;—;1;2;0
Short and M. Dunnavant; Hyatt and Proudfoot. W — Short. L — Hyatt. 2B — Dill (G).
Championship Game
At Scio H.S.
Glide;541;010;0;—;11;7;1
Kennedy;013;020;0;—;6;6;1
Melton, Short (5) and M. Dunnavant; Traeger, L. Beyer (1), Boen (2), Basargin (5), Biegel (6) and C. Beyer. W — Melton. L — L. Beyer. 2B — Bucich (G).
