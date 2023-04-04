One day after turning in one of its worst performances of the season, the Roseburg High School baseball team returned to form against the red hot South Salem Saxons on Tuesday at Bill Gray Legion Stadium at Champion Car Wash Field.
The Indians scored three times in their final at-bats and rallied to a 5-4 nonconference win over South Salem, ending the Saxons' undefeated start to the 2023 season.
"Great job by the kids coming out today," said Roseburg coach Troy Thompson, who felt the team managed to leave Monday's ugly 10-3 second-game loss to Grants Pass in the past.
"They had a lot of good energy and a lot of positive things happen in today's game as opposed to Game 2 yesterday (against Grants Pass). They responded well and that's what we were hoping to see."
Junior Brooks Avery capped the wild comeback with a two-out single to center field, scoring Evan Corbin and setting off a team celebration down the first base line.
Roseburg (9-2) found itself playing catch-up throughout the contest and rallied to tie the score twice prior to the walk-off win in the seventh inning.
Jordan White evened the scored at 1-1 in the second inning on a two-out single and Avery got his first RBI of the day on a sacrifice bunt that knotted the score at 2-2 in the sixth.
The Saxons once again rallied to retake a 4-2 lead with a pair of runs in the top of the seventh. A one-out double by Noah Scharer and a walk put two runners on base and Cole Weiland brought them both home with his second double of the game.
"We knew we needed to focus up and get back in the game. Have some competitive at-bats. Put the ball in play and see what happens," Avery said.
In the home half of the seventh, the Indians benefitted from a pair of throwing errors in the infield that left the door open to win in regulation.
Corbin got Roseburg within a run on a line drive to center field off of Weiland, who came out of the bullpen in the sixth. The hit plated Austin Takahashi, who finished the day 2-for-4, extending his team-best hit streak to nine games.
Following Corbin, James Coleman made the most of his only at-bat by driving in Eli Jacobs to tie the game.
After a bobbled play at second base negated a possible double play for South Salem and loaded the bases for Roseburg, Avery came through with his clutch hit.
"I was thinking I wanted to walk this thing off," said Avery, who has already had some big plays in his first varsity season. "I wanted to be the guy to do it."
"Any time you come up with that bases-loaded, two-out hit to win a ballgame, you know, big spot for him and he came through and in turn it turned into a good day for us," Thompson said.
Weiland took the first loss of the season for the Saxons. He gave up three runs on four hits in just 1 1/3 innings of work.
The loss spoiled a quality start for Carter Nelson, who tossed 5 1/3 innings for South Salem (7-1), allowing two runs on four hits, while striking out five and walking five.
Weiland led South Salem at the plate, going 2-for-4 with three RBIs.
Coleman got the win in relief for Roseburg. Jake Johnson went six innings in his third start of the year. The sophomore scattered seven hits and allowed two runs.
Roseburg returns to action on Saturday at home with a league doubleheader against South Medford. Game 1 starts at noon.
S. Salem;010;010;2;—;4;9;2
Roseburg;010;001;3;—;5;8;1
Nelson, Weiland (6) and Scott; Johnson, Coleman (7) and Burke. W — Coleman (2-0). L — Weiland. 2B — Scharer (SS), Price (SS), Weiland 2 (SS).
