Two Bandon pitchers tamed Umpqua Valley Christian's bats, limiting the No. 3-ranked Monarchs to two hits in a 4-1 nonleague victory in a nonleague prep baseball game at Bill Gray Legion Stadium and Champion Car Wash Field on Thursday night.
The Monarchs (15-2 overall), dropping just their second game of the season, committed seven errors in the contest.
"Bandon was very good tonight and our errors tell our story," UVC coach Dave York said. "You have to give (Bandon pitcher) Colton Siewell credit."
Siewell pitched six strong innings for the No. 10 Tigers (8-4), giving up two hits and one earned run with 10 strikeouts and two walks. Conner Devine worked the seventh and got the save.
Bandon took the lead for good with three runs in the top of the fourth inning. Brandon Wilson went 2-for-4 with a run in the win.
Levi Heard had both of UVC's hits, going 2-for-3 with an RBI. Ty Hellenthal started and took the loss for the Monarchs, giving up four hits and no earned runs over four innings. He fanned six and walked one.
Umpqua Valley Christian is scheduled to return to Special District 5 play Friday night, hosting Oakridge in a doubleheader.
Bandon;001;300;0;—;4;5;1
UVC;001;000;0;—;1;2;7
Siewell, Devine (7) and Knapp; Hellenthal, Withers (5), Simonson (5) and Shaver. W — Siewell. L — Hellenthal.
Tom Eggers is the sports editor for The News-Review. He can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220.
