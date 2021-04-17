South Umpqua got a pair of 10-run baseball wins over St. Mary's on Saturday afternoon at home, but they came in opposite ways.
Sophomore Jace Johnson tamed the Crusaders with a two-hitter as the Lancers won the opener 10-0 in five innings.
South Umpqua warmed up offensively like the weather in the nightcap, finishing with 18 hits in a 20-10 victory in six innings to complete the sweep at John O'Malley Field in Tri City.
"I'm happy we won two games," South Umpqua coach Steve Stebbins said. "The second game got out of whack, but we settled down and took care of business. It was nice to see our bats come alive a little bit."
The Lancers, who don't have a senior on their roster, improved to 3-0 on the truncated spring season. They outscored the Crusaders 37-10 in the three-game series.
"I think we've pitched really well so far," Stebbins said. "There were a couple of innings in the second game (today) that didn't go great. But the defense has been good for the most part. If we throw strikes and play defense, we'll be in every game.
"We've gotten better offensively each game, and that will keep getting better."
Jace Johnson, a right-hander, struck out six and walked none in the first game.
"He throws strikes. He mixed pitches well and had a decent curveball to go with his fastball," Stebbins said.
The Lancers only managed three hits in the contest, but broke it open with eight runs in the bottom of the fourth. South Umpqua capitalized on two hits and eight walks in the inning.
Kade Johnson hit a two-run homer down the left field line in the inning. He scored freshman Louden Cole, who was hit by a pitch.
Jace Johnson and freshman Angel Chavez had S.U.'s other hits in the game.
In the nightcap, both teams each had their moments through the opening three innings, with the Lancers leading 14-9. But South Umpqua got 3 1/3 innings of solid relief from Kade Johnson, who allowed two hits with four strikeouts and two walks and picked up the decision.
"Kade cooled (the Crusaders) off," Stebbins said.
Jace Johnson went 4-for-4 with three doubles and four RBIs in the game. Luke Morris was 2-for-3 with three RBIs, Ever Lamm went 2-for-4 with a triple and three RBIs and Cole, Kade Johnson and Isaac Simpson each stroked two hits.
Cole, the leadoff hitter, reached base six out of nine times in the twin bill.
It's an encouraging start for the Lancers, who missed out on the 2020 spring season because of the coronavirus pandemic. South Umpqua finished 6-18 overall and 5-10 in Special District 4 play in 2019.
Next up for the Lancers is a game at Douglas Tuesday.
First Game
St. Mary's;000;00;—;0;2;0
S. Umpqua;200;8x;—;10;3;1
Lawrence, Johnson (4), Gomez (4), Russo (4) and Woollett, Aldrich (2); J. Johnson and Horton. WP — J. Johnson. LP — Lawrence. HR — K. Johnson (SU).
Second Game
St. Mary's;342;001;—;10;11;6
S. Umpqua;257;204;—;20;18;2
Haynes, Russo (3) and Aldrich, Lawrence (4); Bowers, C. Chavez (2), K. Johnson (3) and Horton. WP — K. Johnson. LP — Haynes. 2B — Johnson (SM), Aldrich (SM), Haynes (SM), Cole (SU), K. Johnson (SU), J. Johnson 3 (SU), Reedy (SU), Lamm (SU), Horton 2 (SU), Simpson 2 (SU). 3B — Lamm (SU).
