MEDFORD — South Umpqua got a pair of complete-game pitching efforts as the Lancers swept a Far West League baseball doubleheader against Lakeview Thursday at Lithia & Driveway Fields.
The Lancers (8-2, 4-0 FWL), ranked No. 2 in the OSAAtoday Class 3A coaches poll, beat the Honkers 14-4 in the first game and 4-1 in the nightcap.
Sophomore Tanner Beckham earned the pitching win in the opener, striking out eight and walking three over five innings. Jace Johnson went 2-for-3 with a two-run double and five RBIs, and Elijah Earls had a pair of hits and scored twice.
In the second game, S.U. and Lakeview were locked in a 1-1 battle until the bottom of the fourth when Drew Camp turned a two-run triple into a "Little League homer," scoring from third on an errant throw.
Another sophomore, Kaden Graf, went the distance on the mound for the Lancers, striking out five and walking two while allowing just four hits.
South Umpqua is scheduled to take on North Valley in a league doubleheader Saturday. While a location was not definite as of Thursday night, Lancers coach Steve Stebbins said one possibility was for the teams to meet at Lithia & Driveway Fields with first pitch tentatively scheduled for 9 a.m.
First Game
Lakeview;031;000;—;4;4;1
S. Umpqua;230;045;—;14;8;2
Singleton, Haskins (2), Granger (5), Greer (6) and Alves; Beckham and Sinohui. W — Beckham. L — Haskins. 2B — Johnson (SU).
Second Game
Lakeview;001;000;0;—;1;4;3
S. Umpqua;100;300;x;—;4;7;2
Maxwell, Tacchini (3), Alves (5) and Markus; Graf and Wilborn. W — Graf. L — Tacchini. 3B — Camp (SU).
Donovan Brink is a reporter for The News-Review. He can be reached at dbrink@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4219.
