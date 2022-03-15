The Umpqua Valley Christian Monarchs used a big inning en route to a 9-2 nonleague baseball win over the Regis Rams on Tuesday night in the season opener for both teams at Bill Gray Legion Stadium at Champion Car Wash Field.
UVC broke a 1-1 tie with an eight-run outburst in the bottom of the fifth inning.
The Monarchs finished with 10 hits in the contest. Nathan York went 3-for-4 with three RBIs, highlighted by an inside-the-park home run. Tygue Barron was 2-for-3 with two RBIs, while freshman Ty Hellenthal went 2-for-5 with two runs.
Umpqua Valley Christian used two pitchers, with Barron getting the decision. The sophomore allowed five hits and one earned run over six innings, striking out eight and walking one. Kevin Shaver pitched a scoreless seventh.
"It's always good to get the first one," Monarchs coach Dave York said. "I thought Tygue did a great job. He kept throwing strikes and really competed."
Noah Koenig had three hits in four at-bats for Regis.
UVC, which is ranked No. 6 in the OSAAtoday Class 2A/1A preseason coaches poll, is scheduled to host No. 10 Reedsport Friday in a nonleague contest.
Regis;100;000;1;—;2;6;4
UVC;010;080;x;—;9;10;1
Eaton, Schumacher (4), Castillo (5) and Schumacher, Manning (4); Barron, Shaver (7) and Hellenthal. W — Barron. L — Schumacher. 2B — Schumacher (R), Simonson (UVC). HR — York (UVC).
