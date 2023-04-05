Two of the state's premier Class 2A/1A baseball teams squared off on Wednesday evening at Bill Gray Legion Stadium at Champion Car Wash Field.
Kennedy of Mt. Angel erased a two-run deficit with a nine-run outburst in the top of the fourth inning and continued on to defeat Umpqua Valley Christian 10-4 in a nonleague game.
The Trojans (9-0 overall) remained unbeaten on the season, while the Monarchs (8-1) lost for the first time. Kennedy was ranked No. 1 and UVC No. 3 in the latest OSAAtoday 2A/1A coaches poll.
The two programs are familiar with each other.
Kennedy won the 2022 state championship with an 11-1 victory over the Monarchs in six innings at Volcanoes Stadium in Keizer. UVC beat the Trojans 10-5 in nine innings in the 2019 title game.
"They're good," Umpqua Valley Christian coach Dave York said of Kennedy, which is coached by Kevin Moffatt. "This game was good for us and them, we both needed to see good competition. Hopefully we'll see them again in the regular season.
"I think they're going to be around at the end and I hope we are, too."
The Trojans finished with 14 hits in the contest, handing UVC ace Ty Hellenthal his first loss of the season. Kennedy collected 10 hits in the fourth.
Hellenthal, a sophomore right-hander, gave up nine hits and nine earned runs over 3 2/3 innings. Daniel Withers and Sean Simonson also pitched for the Monarchs.
"They did a good job of putting the ball in play and got the knocks when they needed to," York said. "The game of baseball comes down to pitching, defense and timely hits. They got the timely hits and we didn't."
Brian Beyer and Andrew Cuff led Kennedy at the plate. Beyer went 4-for-4 with two doubles and three RBIs, while Cuff was 4-for-5 with a two-bagger and three RBIs.
Matt Hopkins and Owen Bruner each added a pair of hits for the Trojans.
Kennedy pitched Ethan Kleinschmit and Cuff, who were on the mound against UVC in the championship game last year. Kleinschmit, a senior left-hander, got the decision, allowing six hits and four earned runs with eight strikeouts, four walks and one hit batter over four innings.
"I thought we did a good job against their pitching," York said.
Withers went 2-for-3 with two triples and three RBIs and Hellenthal was 2-for-4 with two runs. The Monarchs left 10 runners on base.
Umpqua Valley Christian is scheduled to host Lowell in a Special District 5 game at 6 p.m. Saturday.
COACHING MILESTONE
York notched his 400th career coaching win in a 21-0 shutout of Camas Valley on March 22. The Monarchs have won four games since.
All of York's wins have come in 23 seasons at UVC, a 1A school. The Monarchs captured state titles in 2002, '09 and '19 and finished second in 2008, '13 and '22.
"I've always done this to help young men and wanted to honor the Lord," York said. "It proves I've had good kids and God has been faithful to us. It's pretty cool."
Kennedy;000;910;0;—;10;14;1
UVC;110;200;0;—;4;7;1
Kleinschmit, Cuff (5) and C. Beyer; Hellenthal, Withers (4), Simonson (7) and Shaver. W — Kleinschmit. L — Hellenthal. 2B — C. Beyer (K), B. Beyer 2 (K), Cuff (K). 3B — Withers 2 (UVC).
