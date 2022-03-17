CRESWELL — The Creswell Bulldogs scored 13 runs in the bottom of the third inning and handed the Elkton Elks a 21-4 loss in five innings in a nonleague baseball game on Thursday.

Class 3A Creswell (2-0) had 15 hits on the day, with Evan Jenkins, Jayden Kubishta and Tyler Pratt getting three apiece.

Trevyn Luzier and Cameron Halstead had singles for the 1A Elks (0-2), who have no seniors on their roster. Elkton committed nine errors.

Elkton is scheduled to play a nonleague game at Lowell on March 24.

Elkton;000;40;—;4;2;9

Creswell;10(13);7x;—;21;15;0

Luzier, Block (3) and Olson; Pratt, Jenkins (4) and Marple. W — Pratt. L — Luzier. 2B — Pratt (C).

Tom Eggers can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220.

Sports Editor

Tom Eggers is the sports editor for The News-Review. He can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220.

