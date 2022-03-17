Big inning sends Creswell past Elkton, 21-4 TOM EGGERS News-Review Sports Editor Tom Eggers Sports Editor Author email Mar 17, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save CRESWELL — The Creswell Bulldogs scored 13 runs in the bottom of the third inning and handed the Elkton Elks a 21-4 loss in five innings in a nonleague baseball game on Thursday.Class 3A Creswell (2-0) had 15 hits on the day, with Evan Jenkins, Jayden Kubishta and Tyler Pratt getting three apiece.Trevyn Luzier and Cameron Halstead had singles for the 1A Elks (0-2), who have no seniors on their roster. Elkton committed nine errors.Elkton is scheduled to play a nonleague game at Lowell on March 24.Elkton;000;40;—;4;2;9Creswell;10(13);7x;—;21;15;0Luzier, Block (3) and Olson; Pratt, Jenkins (4) and Marple. W — Pratt. L — Luzier. 2B — Pratt (C). Tom Eggers can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220. React to this story: Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tom Eggers Sports Editor Tom Eggers is the sports editor for The News-Review. He can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220. Author email Follow Tom Eggers Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Community college coach arrested for online sexual corruption of a minor Update: Glide man dies as result of Thursday Diamond Lake Boulevard crash Commissioner candidate Hicks cited for vandalism Sutherlin High School mourning loss of senior who died in his sleep Roseburg man arrested, suspected of buying and selling heroin, fentanyl TOP JOBS News Review Carriers Advertising Sales Manager The City of Myrtle Creek is accepting applications for the position of Centennial Medical Group seeks Pediatric Special Sections Reader's Choice Ballot 2021 Holiday Guide 2021 Our Umpqua 2021 Veterans Day 2021 Football Preview 2021 Graffiti Fairs, Festivals & Country Fun Click for water temperature Latest News Riddle/Days Creek, Lost River play to 7-7 tie Richardson tosses no-hitter, South Umpqua whips Marshfield, 13-0 Big inning sends Creswell past Elkton, 21-4 South Umpqua recovers from slow start, beats Lakeview 9-4 SureWerx™ Acquires Footwear Specialties International Newsletters, in your inbox! Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily Briefing Would you like to receive our Daily Briefing? Signup today! DC Family Wrap Up Would you like to receive our DC Family wrap up? Signup today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists
