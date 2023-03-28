The North Douglas/Elkton baseball cooperative manufactured four runs in the top of the sixth inning to rally for a 7-5 win over Class 3A Horizon Christian of Tualatin on the opening day of the UVC Spring Break Tournament Monday at Champion Car Wash Field at Bill Gray Legion Stadium.
Andrew Allen reached safely to lead off the sixth, Wyatt Reed and Caden Reigard executed bunts to load the bases, and the Warriors scored runs on an error, a sacrifice fly, a run-scoring groundball out and a single by Cael Boe to overcome a 5-3 deficit.
Tucker Kallinger earned the pitching win for North Douglas, while Reigard shut out Tualatin in the bottom of the sixth inning to earn the save.
The game was halted after six innings due to a two-hour time limit.
Reigard went 2-for-3 with two runs scored and one batted in, and Cash Boe was 2-4 with two runs and an RBI.
The Warriors (3-2 overall) are scheduled to visit Waldport Wednesday, weather permitting.
North Douglas/Elkton;210;004;—;7;7;3
Horizon Christian;021;010;—;5;6;3
Cash Boe, Kallinger (3), Reigard (6) and Reed; Long, D. Bergh (3), Langston (5) and Massingill. W — Kallinger. L — Langston. Sv — Reigard. 2B — Cash Boe (ND).
