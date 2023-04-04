MEDFORD — Douglas missed on some scoring opportunities against No. 9-ranked Brookings-Harbor, and the Bruins handed the Trojans 4-3 and 6-3 losses in a Far West League baseball doubleheader on Tuesday at St. Mary's High School.
"Those were two competitive games, but I felt we came out timid," Douglas coach Cody Watkins said. "We got super tight and didn't play like us. Defense cost us in both games and we definitely didn't capitalize with runners in scoring position."
The Trojans (6-5, 2-2 FWL) left 11 runners on base in the first game and eight more in the nightcap.
Ethan Orman went 2-for-2 with two doubles and three RBIs for Brookings (6-2, 3-0) in the opener. Kyle Burger was 2-for-3 with a double and two runs.
Ryland O'Toole went 3-for-4 with a run for Douglas, which outhit the Bruins 9-6. Evan Martin was 2-for-3 with a run. Tristan Ledbetter took the loss, allowing six hits and three earned runs with seven strikeouts, two walks and one hit batter in six innings.
"Tristan was efficient and threw a very good game," Watkins said.
In Game 2, the Trojans once again had more hits than Brookings but committed five errors. The Bruins took the lead for good with three runs in the bottom of the third.
Seth Valliere was 2-for-4 with three runs for Brookings. Austin Dietrich pitched the win, giving up seven hits and fanning seven.
Leyton Hoyle took the loss, allowing six hits and two earned runs over five innings. The sophomore left-hander struck out six and walked three.
"Leyton threw fantastic," Watkins said.
O'Toole was 2-for-4 with a double and RBI for the Trojans.
Douglas is scheduled to host Class 4A Hidden Valley at 4 p.m. Monday in a nonleague game at Withers Field, weather permitting. The Mustangs are No. 3 in the OSAAtoday coaches poll.
First Game
Douglas;001;110;0;—;3;9;1
Brookings;012;010;x;—;4;6;2
Ledbetter and Robbins; Et. Orman, Burger (4) and Rosenberg. W — Burger. L — Ledbetter. 2B — Baker (D), Willis (D), Et. Orman 2 (B), Burger (B).
Second Game
Douglas;102;000;0;—;3;7;5
Brookings;103;101;x;—;6;6;2
Hoyle, Schneider (6) and Robbins; Dietrich and Rosenberg. W — Dietrich. L — Hoyle. 2B — R. O'Toole (D), Mickle (D).
Tom Eggers is the sports editor for The News-Review. He can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220.
