Brookings-Harbor shuts out Sutherlin twice in FWL baseball twin bill
The News-Review
Tom Eggers
Sports Editor
Apr 13, 2023

BROOKINGS — It was a rough day for the Sutherlin baseball team, which was swept by No. 3-ranked Brookings-Harbor in a Far West League doubleheader by scores of 10-0 and 25-0 on Thursday.

Both games were stopped after five innings due to the mercy rule. The Bulldogs dropped to 2-7 overall and 0-5 in the FWL.

Sutherlin is scheduled to host Amity in a nonleague game Friday.

Tom Eggers is the sports editor for The News-Review. He can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220.
