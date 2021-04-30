BROOKINGS — The unbeaten Brookings-Harbor Bruins swept a Class 3A Special District 4 baseball doubleheader from the South Umpqua Lancers on Friday, winning 10-0 and 4-3.
The first game was stopped after five innings due to the 10-run rule. Brookings improved to 9-0 on the season, while the Lancers (5-4) lost their fourth straight.
