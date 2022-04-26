The Roseburg High School baseball team has made a living out of winning by narrow margins this season and the Indians added another one-run victory to the list on Tuesday.
Parker Burke’s bases-loaded single in the bottom of the seventh inning drove in the winning run for Roseburg in a 6-5 Southwest Conference victory over Sheldon at Bill Gray Legion Stadium at Champion Car Wash Field.
It was just the second hit of the season for Burke, who had just eight at-bats coming into the contest.
“In all honesty, I was just thinking ‘just smack the baseball’. I had no other thoughts than just hit the baseball,” Burke said. “I’ve been waiting for my opportunity like this and so I was ready.”
Burke also picked up the win on the mound for Roseburg, closing out the game with two scoreless innings. The junior didn’t allow a hit and struck out three to earn his second win of the season and give Roseburg its fifth one-run victory of the year.
“It was a good win for us,” Roseburg coach Troy Thompson said. “Great energy in the dugout. All of our guys did a good job of staying with it and understanding that it's a seven inning game and that’s what we needed today and fortunately for us we got it done.”
Roseburg (12-5, 6-1 SWC) initially jumped on Sheldon (7-9, 3-4) for five runs in the second inning.
Knox Hubbard started a two-out rally with a double to left field and scored on a single by Sebastian Watson. Carson Dunn drove in Watson with a triple to center field and then scored on an ensuing single by Logan Klopfenstein.
Austin Takahashi got on base with his second walk of the game and Dawson Gillespie capped the scoring with a two-run double to put RHS ahead 5-0.
Roseburg starter Dominic Tatone took a no-hitter into the fourth inning, but the Irish finally broke through against the senior left-hander. Nolan Miller recorded the first hit for Sheldon and drove in Brody Spurlock to get the Irish within 5-2.
Sheldon got the first three batters of the fifth inning on base against Tatone, who exited the game allowing three hits over four innings, while striking out five and walking four.
Jordan White entered the game and was tasked with getting three outs with the bases loaded. The junior allowed just one hit, but couldn’t keep the Irish from tying the game.
The game remained tied into the seventh. Burke finished Sheldon’s final scoring chance with back-to-back strikeouts to end the top half of the frame.
In the bottom of the seventh, Gillespie led off the inning with his third double of the game. He moved to third on a bunt by Silas Kincaid and Sheldon chose to intentionally walk Tatone to load the bases with no outs.
Burke stepped to the plate for his first at-bat of the game and he came through with a sharp single past a diving shortstop.
Roseburg has now gone through half of its league schedule and holds a two-game lead for first place over South Medford and Grants Pass.
“We’re definitely picking up some steam. I think our bats are still going to get even more hot as the season comes along,” Burke said.
The Indians will visit South Eugene for a doubleheader, starting at noon on Saturday.
Sheldon;000;230;0;—;5;4;1
Roseburg;050;000;1;—;6;8;1
Mueller, Welch (3) and Spurlock; Tatone, White (5), Burke (6) and Hubbard. W — Burke (2-0). L — Welch. 2B — Gillespie 3 (R), Hubbard (R). 3B — Dunn (R).
