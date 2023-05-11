DAYS CREEK — Owen Koegler hit a pair of doubles and drove in three runs, helping Camas Valley to a win in its final baseball game of the season as the Hornets toppled Days Creek/Milo Adventist 9-8 in a Class 2A/1A Special District 5 game Thursday.
It marked the season finale for both teams as Camas Valley ended its schedule with a 1-13 record. The Hornets fielded their first baseball team this season in over four decades.
The Hornets took advantage of four Days Creek errors over the first two innings to jump to a 7-1 lead. The Wolves rallied, scoring five runs in the bottom of the sixth to pull within 9-8 but were unable to mount a threat in the bottom of the seventh.
Riley Wolfe had three hits for Camas Valley, while freshman Xane Hopkins and Keegan Stufflebeam each had three hits for Days Creek. Hopkins had a triple, and Camden Stufflebeam went 2-3 with a double.
The Wolves ended their season with 3-13 overall and 2-12 in SD5.
C. Valley;340;101;0;—;9;6;6
Days Creek;100;115;0;—;8;9;4
Wolfe, Younce (6), Koegler (7) and Younce, Wolfe (6); Harris, K. Stufflebeam (3) and C. Stufflebeam. W — Wolfe. L — Harris. Sv — Koegler. 2B — Koegler 2 (CV), C. Stufflebeam (DC). 3B — Hopkins (DC).
Donovan Brink is a reporter for The News-Review. He can be reached at dbrink@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4219.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.