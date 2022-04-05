The Umpqua Valley Christian Monarchs continued their challenging nonleague baseball schedule on Tuesday, losing 8-5 to Cascade Christian at Bill Gray Legion Stadium at Champion Car Wash Field.

The Challengers (9-1) are ranked No. 1 in the OSAAtoday Class 3A coaches poll, while UVC (6-4) is No. 3 in 2A/1A.

Triston Wallace went 2-for-3 with a triple and RBI for Cascade Christian, which led 7-2 heading into the bottom of the sixth inning. Jack Knips knocked in three runs.

Tygue Barron went 2-for-2 with an RBI for Umpqua Valley Christian, which finished with eight hits. Freshman Ty Hellenthal went 2-for-4 with a run and Daniel Withers was 2-for-4 with an RBI and run.

Sean Simonson took the loss, allowing seven hits and six earned runs over six innings.

UVC is scheduled to travel to Elkton Thursday for a Special District 4 contest.

C. Christian;003;004;1;—;8;7;3

UVC;100;100;3;—;5;8;3

Letendre, Knips (3), Reed (7), Stofflet (7) and Thompson; Simonson, Withers (7) and Hellenthal. W — Letendre. L — Simonson. 2B — Waits (CC), Knips (CC), Withers (UVC). 3B — Wallace (CC).

Tom Eggers can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sports Editor

Tom Eggers is the sports editor for The News-Review. He can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.