WINSTON — Second-ranked Cascade Christian withstood a challenge from Douglas on Saturday, sweeping the Trojans 1-0 and 6-3 in a Far West League baseball doubleheader at Dan Withers Field.
The Challengers improved to 15-2 on the season and 10-0 in the Far West, while Douglas dropped to 7-8 and 3-5.
"Those were two great games," Douglas coach Cody Watkins said. "The first game was a pitcher's duel. They hit better than us in the second game and we didn't capitalize on our opportunities."
Owen Thompson pitched the shutout against Douglas in the opener, giving up four hits with 13 strikeouts and two walks. The Challengers scored the only run of the contest in the top of the fifth when Noah Letendre singled in Cole Stofflet, who had doubled.
Tyler Waldron went 2-for-3 for Douglas. Tristan Ledbetter took the loss, allowing three hits and one earned run. He fanned seven, walked four and hit two batters in 6 1/3 innings.
"Thompson's fastball is really good and Tristan was solid. He threw it well, but the walks and hit batters cost him," Watkins said.
Cascade Christian outhit Douglas 8-2 in the nightcap. Thompson was 2-for-3, and Cole Shields and Liam Benade were both 2-for-4 for the Challengers.
Evan Martin doubled and Waldron singled for the Trojans. Leyton Hoyle was the losing pitcher, allowing seven hits and five runs with four strikeouts and three walks in five innings.
Douglas is scheduled to travel to Lakeview for a doubleheader Thursday.
First Game
C. Christian;000;010;0;—;1;3;0
Douglas;000;000;0;—;0;4;1
Thompson and Wallace; Ledbetter, Mickle (7) and Robbins. W — Thompson. L — Ledbetter. 2B — Stofflet (CC).
Second Game
Ca. Christian;103;100;1;—;6;8;4
Douglas;100;002;0;—;3;2;3
Letendre, Stofflet (6) and Wallace; Hoyle, Schneider (6) and Lounsbury. W — Letendre. L — Hoyle. 2B — Thompson (CC), Shields (CC), Benade (CC), Moody (CC), Martin (D).
Tom Eggers is the sports editor for The News-Review. He can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220.
