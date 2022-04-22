MEDFORD — Cascade Christian completed a three-game series sweep of South Umpqua on Friday, winning 7-6 and 11-3 in a Far West League baseball doubleheader at U.S. Cellular Community Park.
The Lancers (10-4, 0-3 FWL) and Challengers (13-1, 3-0) entered the twin bill as the top two ranked teams in the OSAAtoday Class 3A coaches poll.
South Umpqua blew a four-run lead in the opener as Cascade Christian rallied for four runs in the bottom of the seventh inning to get the victory. Austin Waits won it for the Challengers with an RBI walk-off single with two outs.
Cascade Christian trailed 3-0 in the second game, but scored five runs in the bottom of the third to take the lead for good. The Challengers got home runs from Triston Wallace, Waits and Cole Shields in the contest.
"I feel like we could've gotten two wins easily, and we end up with none," said S.U. coach Steve Stebbins, whose team lost 1-0 to C.C. Tuesday at U.S. Cellular Community Park. "I think (our loss in the first game Friday) definitely carried over to the second game."
Freshman Andrew Camp, Jordan Stevenson and Brayden Reedy all had two hits for the Lancers in the first game. Justin Jenks, who relieved Jace Johnson in the seventh, took the loss.
Jenks went 2-for-4 with a double in the nightcap. Ashton Moody led Cascade Christian, going 3-for-3 with a double and two RBIs.
South Umpqua is scheduled to host St. Mary's Tuesday at O'Malley Field.
First Game
S. Umpqua;302;000;1;—;6;10;2
C. Christian;100;101;4;—;7;6;2
J. Johnson, Jenks (7) and Horton; A. Moody, Stofflet (5) and Wallace. W — Stofflet. L — Jenks. HR — Wallace (CC).
Second Game
S. Umpqua;201;000;0;—;3;6;2
C. Christian;005;213;x;—;11;9;3
K. Johnson, Stevenson (4), Bowers (5) and Horton; Waits and Wallace. 2B — Lamm (SU), Jenks (SU), A. Moody (CC), Knips (CC). HR — Wallace (CC), Waits (CC), Shields (CC).
