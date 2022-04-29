SUTHERLIN — The top-ranked Cascade Christian baseball team handed Sutherlin 21-7 and 14-4 losses — both games five innings — on Friday in a Class 3A Special District 4 doubleheader.
Triston Wallace went 3-for-5 with three doubles and five RBIs and Owen Thompson was 3-for-4 with a double and four RBIs for the Challengers (16-1, 6-0 SD4) in the first game. Cole Shields hit a two-run homer in the second.
Thomas Mentes was 2-for-3 with two runs and freshman Tauj Flora had two hits in three at-bats for the Bulldogs (5-11, 0-6).
Wallace and Thompson combined for four hits and seven RBIs in the second game. Wallace ripped two home runs and Thompson had one. Only four of Cascade Christian's runs were earned.
Waylon McKnight went 2-for-3 with a double and two RBIs for Sutherlin.
The Bulldogs are scheduled to host No. 9 St. Mary's Tuesday.
First Game
C. Christian;185;70;—;21;14;1
Sutherlin;400;30;—;7;7;3
Waits, Shields (5) and Wallace; Cortes, Quamme (3), Lepre (5) and McKnight. W — Waits. L — Cortes. 2B — Wallace 3 (CC), Thompson (CC), Reed (CC), Knips (CC). HR — Shields (CC).
Second Game
C. Christian;320;54;—;14;12;0
Sutherlin;202;00;—;4;6;3
A. Moody and Thompson; McGarvey, Lepre (5) and McKnight. W — A. Moody. L — McGarvey. 2B — Reece (CC), A. Moody (CC), Shields (CC). HR — Wallace 2 (CC), Thompson (CC).
