RIDDLE — Cole Collins pitched a two-hitter and the Oakland baseball team opened Class 2A/1A Special District 4 play on Thursday with an 11-0 win over Riddle/Days Creek in five innings.

Collins, a junior right-hander, struck out 13 and walked one. Baker Brooksby, Ty Percell and Collins each stroked two hits for the Oakers (2-3, 1-0 SD4).

"Cole was in total command of his pitches. He had great control and his fastball was really good," Oakland coach Ben Lane said.

"He kept us off-balance," Riddle/DC coach Brandon Everett said.

Ryan Newton doubled and Chase Greer singled for the Irish (2-3, 1-1).

Oakland is scheduled to host Coquille Friday in a nonleague contest. Riddle hosts Glide Tuesday.

Oakland;004;34;—;11;8;1

Riddle/DC;000;00;—;0;2;1

Collins and Brooksby; Halstead, Newton (4), Doud (5) and Warner, Geiger (4). W — Collins. L — Halstead. 2B — Newton (R).

