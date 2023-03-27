BEAVERTON — The Roseburg High School baseball team started off spring break with a complete-game shutout victory by ace Evan Corbin on Monday in the Mountainside Spring Break Tournament.
Corbin scattered seven hits over seven innings and struck out seven Aloha hitters to power Roseburg past the Warriors 3-0.
It was the third win of the season for the Roseburg senior, who has now struck out 29 batters in just 21 innings, while issuing just one walk.
Roseburg (4-1) got on the board in the first inning on a double by Jayce Wilder. The senior right fielder drove in Eli Jacobs, who reached base with a one out triple.
The Indians added a pair of runs in the second inning on back-to-back hits by Austin Takahashi and Jacobs.
Aloha (3-1) had its best chance to score in the fourth inning when Dez Garcia led off the inning with a base hit, followed by a single from senior Preston Sheets. Garcia got greedy and tried to take two bags on Sheets hit, but was thrown out at third.
Corbin retired the next two batters to finish off the frame with Sheets left stranded at second base.
It was the last time Aloha would have a runner in scoring position.
Roseburg continues play in the spring break tourney on Tuesday against Sandy at 4 p.m.
Aloha 000 000 0 — 0 7 0
Roseburg 120 000 x — 3 7 0
Gallaway and Shelton; Corbin and Burke. W — Corbin (3-0). L — Gallaway. 2B — Takahashi (R), Wilder (R). 3B — Jacobs (R).
Joey Keeran is the Sports Director for KSKR The Score and the voice of Roseburg sports.
