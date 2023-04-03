230316-nrr-rhsbbheadshots-6.jpg

Evan Corbin

GRANTS PASS — Roseburg’s Evan Corbin spun a gem for a 3-0 win in Game 1 of a Southwest Conference baseball doubleheader against Grants Pass on Monday, but sloppy play in Game 2 led to a 10-3 loss for the Indians and a bitter end to the road trip.

Joey Keeran is the Sports Director for KSKR The Score and the voice of Roseburg sports.

