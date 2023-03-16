Cortes' hit lifts Sutherlin past Creswell, 9-8 TOM EGGERS News-Review Sports Editor Tom Eggers Sports Editor Author email Mar 16, 2023 Mar 16, 2023 Updated 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 10 Sutherlin's Ty Terry is tagged out by Creswell catcher Tyler Pratt while sliding into home during Sutherlin's nonleague game against Creswell Thursday in Sutherlin. The host Bulldogs won, 9-8. Will Geschke/The News-Review Players in the Sutherlin dugout celebrate a base hit during their nonleague game against Creswell Thursday. Will Geschke/The News-Review Kiki Diaz scores a run for Sutherlin during its nonleague game against Creswell Thursday in Sutherlin. Will Geschke/The News-Review Ely Palm throws a pitch for Sutherlin during its game against Creswell on Thursday in Sutherlin. Will Geschke/The News-Review Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Sutherlin High School baseball team blew a six-run lead on Thursday, but the bottom line is the Bulldogs are 2-0 on the season.Tauj Flora led off the bottom of the seventh inning with a triple and came home with the deciding run on a long single by Tyler Cortes in a 9-8 nonleague victory over Creswell at Sutherlin's field.The host Bulldogs took an 8-2 advantage over Creswell in the third inning but the visiting Bulldogs rallied, scoring three times each in the sixth and seventh innings to make it 8-8.But Sutherlin responded in the bottom half of the seventh and Creswell (0-3) went home with a loss."We fell asleep at the wheel. We were in control, but let them back in it," Sutherlin coach Bret Prock said. "We have to learn to finish, but it's nice we got the win."Flora finished 2-for-2 with three walks, three runs and two RBIs. Cortes was 2-for-2 with three walks; freshman Jake Narkiewicz went 2-for-5 and Kiki Diaz was 1-for-2 with a walk and three runs.Ely Palm started on the mound for Sutherlin, going five innings and allowing five hits and two earned runs. The senior right-hander struck out three and walked five. Flora, Sutherlin's third pitcher of the game, got the decision in relief.Sutherlin is scheduled to travel to Coos Bay Tuesday to face Marshfield in a nonleague game.Creswell;002;003;3;—;8;8;3Sutherlin;242;000;1;—;9;8;4Jenkins, Palmer (2), Lopez (2) and Pratt; Palm, Quamme (6), Flora (6) and McGarvey. W — Flora. L — Lopez. 2B — Palmer (C), Pratt (C), Cortes (S). 3B — Flora (S). 