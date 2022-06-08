Douglas County was well-represented on the Class 2A/1A baseball all-state teams, which were released this week following a vote of the coaches.
Umpqua Valley Christian, Glide, Oakland, North Douglas/Yoncalla, Elkton and Reedsport all had players recognized for their performances during the 2022 season.
Making the first team from state runner-up Umpqua Valley Christian were senior first baseman Josh Luther and senior outfielder Nathan York.
Luther hit .448 (43-for-96) with 32 RBIs and 27 runs. York finished with a batting average of .404 (40-for-99) with three home runs, 41 runs, 20 RBIs and 15 stolen bases.
Selected to the second team were freshman pitcher Ty Hellenthal and sophomore infielder Tygue Barron of UVC, and senior catcher Braxton Dill (.448, 15 extra basehits, 24 RBIs, 21 walks, 20 stolen bases) and senior outfielder Colby Bucich of Glide (.412, 22 RBIs, 16 stolen bases).
Hellenthal compiled a 9-0 pitching record with a 1.82 earned run average. The right-hander gave up 61 hits and 16 earned runs with 48 strikeouts and eight walks in 61 1/3 innings. Barron hit .341.
Third-team selections included junior pitcher Cole Collins of Oakland (4-0, 1.06, 81 strikeouts, 12 walks), sophomore catcher Kevin Shaver (.464, 30 RBIs), sophomore infielder Daniel Withers (.333, 31 runs) and junior outfielder Levi Heard (.312, 24 runs) of UVC, and senior designated hitter John Train of Reedsport.
Receiving honorable mention were sophomore pitcher Bryce Swain of Glide (5-2, 2.20 ERA, 52 strikeouts, five walks), senior catcher Baker Brooksby (.436, 25 stolen bases) and designated hitter Ty Percell of Oakland (.545), senior outfielder Kyren Johnson of Reedsport, senior outfielder Waylon Beckham of North Douglas/Yoncalla and junior infielder Cash Boe of Elkton.
State champion Kennedy had three first-team picks: junior pitcher Ethan Kleinschmit, senior infielder Riley Cantu and junior outfielder Owen Bruner.
Senior pitcher Isaac Anthony of Dufur/South Wasco County was named the Player of the Year, while C.S. Little of Dufur was Coach of the Year.
Class 2A/1A Baseball
All-State Teams
Player of the Year — Isaac Anthony, sr., Dufur/South Wasco County.
Coach of the Year — C.S. Little, Dufur.
First Team
PITCHERS — Ethan Kleinschmit, jr., Kennedy; Blane Peal. sr., Weston-McEwen; Isaac Anthony, sr., Dufur/South Wasco County. CATCHERS — Owen Stainaker, sr., Western Christian; Drew Miller, sr., Knappa. FIRST BASEMAN — Josh Luther, sr., Umpqua Valley Christian. INFIELDERS — Brody Ballard, sr., Monroe; Riley Cantu, sr., Kennedy; Gavin Patterson, sr., Lakeview; Tanner Jackson, sr., Knappa. OUTFIELDERS — Nathan York, sr., Umpqua Valley Christian; Mark Miller, sr., Knappa; Brayden Macy, sr., Culver; Owen Bruner, jr., Kennedy. UTILITY — Tanner Manning, sr., Regis. DESIGNATED HITTER — Gabe Petroff, sr., Dufur/South Wasco County.
Second Team
PITCHERS — Trent Bateman. sr., Monroe; Ty Hellenthal, fr., Umpqua Valley Christian; Nick Rusinovich, jr., Knappa. CATCHERS — Braxton Dill, sr., Glide; Spencer Ross, sr., Monroe. FIRST BASEMAN — Warren Rose, jr., St. Paul. INFIELDERS — Logan Macy, jr., Culver; Lance Tuck, sr., St. Paul; Toby Nation, sr., Heppner; Tygue Barron, soph., Umpqua Valley Christian. OUTFIELDERS — Kason Cimmiyotti, sr., Heppner; Colton Wellette, sr., Monroe; Max Graham, sr., Lakeview; Colby Bucich, sr., Glide. UTILITY — Cody Prom, sr., Lowell; Greg Havely, sr., Lakeview. DH — Charlie Beyer, jr., Kennedy.
Third Team
PITCHERS — Cole Collins, jr., Oakland; Andrew Cuff, jr., Kennedy; Colton Sewell, soph., Bandon. CATCHERS — Kevin Shaver, soph., Umpqua Valley Christian; Derek Richiele, sr., Neah-Kah-Nie. FIRST BASEMAN — Brock LaFaver, sr., Dufur/South Wasco County. INFIELDERS — Daniel Withers, soph., Umpqua Valley Christian; Luke Beyer, jr., Kennedy; Max Eaton, soph., Regis; Eduardo Loza, jr., Neah-Nah-Nie; Quin Graham, sr., Weston-McEwen. OUTFIELDERS — Levi Heard, jr., Umpqua Valley Christian; Dylan Kamph, jr., Bandon; Kollin Schumacher, soph., Regis; Kyren Johnson, sr., Reedsport. UTILITY — Samson Gentry, jr., Vernonia. DH — John Train, sr., Reedsport.
Honorable Mention
PITCHERS — Jaxson Dietricks, soph., Knappa; Bryce Swain, soph., Glide. CATCHERS — Baker Brooksby, sr., Oakland; Dylan Tallent, sr., Gaston. FIRST BASEMEN — Matt Hopkins, jr., Kennedy; Hunter Greer, jr., Lakeview. INFIELDERS — Cooper Lang, sr., Bandon; Carson Smith, sr., Dufur; Anthony Allen, soph., Neah-Kah-Nie; Bryson Roes, sr., Central Linn. OUTFIELDERS — Chase McAuliffe, soph., Lost River; Waylon Beckham, sr., North Douglas/Yoncalla; Devin King, jr., East Linn Christian; Jon Pennick, sr., Santiam. UTILITY — Cash Boe, jr., Elkton. DH — Ty Percell, soph., Oakland; Kirk Mazurowski, sr., Portland Christian.
