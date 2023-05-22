CULVER — Senior pitchers Cole Collins of Oakland and Logan Macy of Culver got the best of the hitters during Monday's OSAA Class 2A/1A baseball first-round playoff game.
But Lacy scored both of his team's runs as the No. 11-seeded Bulldogs pulled out a 2-1 victory over the No. 22 Oakers, ending Oakland's season.
Collins turned in another terrific start in his final high school baseball game, allowing two hits and one earned run over six innings. The right-hander struck out 14, walked four and hit one batter.
Macy was a little better, allowing two hits and one earned run, fanning 17 and walking two in seven innings. Macy got out of a bases-loaded jam with no outs in the fourth.
"It was a great high school baseball game," Oakland coach Ben Lane said. "The pitchers dueled it out ... Cole did what he has been doing all year long. He did a phenomenal job. We played great baseball, but didn't hit the ball. They just capitalized on one more opportunity than we did."
Ty Percell produced the lone run for the Oakers (10-12 overall), blasting a solo homer to right-center field in the top of the first inning. The junior had both of Oakland's hits, going 2-for-3.
Culver (15-9) scored a run in the bottom of the sixth to take the lead. Macy collected both of his team's hits, finishing 2-for-3 with a double.
The Bulldogs will travel to No. 6 Reedsport (18-4) Wednesday for a second-round game.
Oakland will lose five seniors to graduation: Collins, Will Parnell, Logan Shamir, Calvin Calvin and Alvaro Lopez.
Oakland;100;000;0;—;1;2;2
Culver;000;101;x;—;2;2;1
Collins and Vanassche; Macy and Silbernagel. W — Macy. L — Collins. 2B — Macy (C). HR — Percell (O).
Tom Eggers is the sports editor for The News-Review. He can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.