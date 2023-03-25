MURPHY — The Douglas baseball team dropped a pair of games at the Hidden Valley Spring Break Tournament on Friday, losing 20-9 to Carson, Nevada, in five innings and falling 10-0 to No. 7-ranked Hidden Valley in six.
Carson erupted for 14 runs in the bottom of the second inning, wiping out a 9-0 Douglas lead. Parker Maldonado went 3-for-3 with a home run, six RBIs and three runs, while Marcus Montes was 2-for-3 with a homer, five RBIs and two runs for the Senators.
Chase Mickle was 2-for-2 with a triple, two RBIs and two runs for the Trojans (2-3). Luke Robbins went 1-for-1 with two walks and two RBIs.
Hidden Valley's Caden Kuhnert pitched a no-hitter against Douglas, striking out six and walking six. Ryne Diatte went 3-for-4 for the Mustangs.
Tristan Ledbetter took the loss, giving up nine hits with three strikeouts and three walks over 4 2/3 innings.
"We coasted (after taking a big lead against Carson) and let them back in it," Douglas coach Cody Watkins said. "They hit the heck out of the ball. We didn't do anything right (against Hidden Valley)."
CARSON 20, DOUGLAS 9
Douglas;450;00;—;9;8;1
Carson;0(14)6;0x;—;20;12;1
Mickle, Sawyer (2), Schneider (3) and Robbins; Palmer, Maldonado (2) and Eaton. W — Maldonado. L — Sawyer. 2B — Schneider (D), Ledbetter (D), Martin (D), Maldonado (C), Seiben (C), Montes (C), Eaton (C). 3B — Waldron (D), Mickle (D). HR — Maldonado (C), Montes (C).
HIDDEN VALLEY 10, DOUGLAS 0
Douglas;000;00;—;0;0;3
H. Valley;003;025;—;10;12;1
Ledbetter, R. O'Toole (5) and Robbins; Kuhnert and Elzy. W — Kuhnert. L — Ledbetter. 2B — Kuhnert (HV).
Tom Eggers is the sports editor for The News-Review. He can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.