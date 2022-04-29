WINSTON — Douglas handed third-ranked Brookings-Harbor its first Class 3A Special District 4 loss on Friday, getting a solid pitching performance from Chase Mickle in a 10-5 victory in the second game of a doubleheader at Withers Field.
The Bruins (12-4, 5-1 SD4) won the opener, 7-5.
Mickle pitched into the seventh inning in the nightcap, allowing six hits and five runs with six strikeouts and one walk. Freshman Leyton Hoyle finished out the seventh. Russ Lounsbury, Mickle and Tyler Waldron all went 2-for-4 for Douglas (8-9, 2-4).
Jason DeShon hit a solo home run in the second inning and added a two-run shot in the third for Brookings.
"Mickle pitched an outstanding game," Douglas coach Ron Quimby said. "We played a lot better today than we did down there (in Brookings Wednesday, a 10-0 loss)."
Austin Dietrich and Seth Valliere each had a pair of hits and Spencer Rosenberg homered for the Bruins in the first game. Garrett Schulze went 2-for-3 and freshman Evan Martin hit a three-run homer in the third.
Douglas is scheduled to play at fourth-ranked South Umpqua Tuesday.
First Game
Brookings;100;320;1;—;7;8;2
Douglas;004;010;0;—;5;8;1
Et. Orman and Rosenberg; Martin, Hoyle (7) and Paul. W — Orman. L — Martin. 2B — Dietrich (B), Waldron (D), Baker (D). HR — Rosenberg (B), Martin (D).
Second Game
Brookings;032;000;0;—;5;6;4
Douglas;521;101;x;—;10;8;1
Valliere, Dietrich (5) and Rosenberg; Mickle, Hoyle (7) and Paul. W — Mickle. L — Valliere. 2B — Martin (D). HR — DeShon 2 (B).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.