KLAMATH FALLS — Class 4A Henley swept Douglas in a nonleague baseball doubleheader on Saturday, winning 11-1 and 7-3.

Hunter Schwenk pitched a five-hitter with 10 strikeouts and no walks in the opener for the Hornets (7-1), who are ranked No. 7 in the OSAAtoday Class 4A coaches poll.

Tyler Waldron went 2-for-3 for the 3A Trojans (4-2).

Douglas only managed two hits in the second game, singles by Waldron and Branson Willis.

The Trojans are scheduled to play 1A Umpqua Valley Christian Monday at Bill Gray Legion Stadium at Champion Car Wash Field.

First Game

Douglas;000;001;—;1;5;7

Henley;600;212;—;11;11;0

Richardson, Sutphin (3) and Paul; Schwenk and Harper. W — Schwenk. L — Richardson.

Second Game

Douglas;000;120;0;—;3;2;4

Henley;020;401;x;—;7;6;1

Martin, Schulze (4) and Paul, Lounsbury (2), Paul (5); Cheyne, Ahalt (5) and T. Harper. W — Cheyne. L — Martin.

