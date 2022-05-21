MEDFORD — The Douglas baseball team had an opportunity to win its Class 3A Special District 4 series with No. 1-ranked Cascade Christian on Friday.
The Trojans fought back from an eight-run deficit and tied the game with three runs in the top of the seventh inning, but the Challengers scored the winning run in the bottom of the eighth to escape with a 13-12 victory in the second contest of a doubleheader at U.S. Cellular Community Park.
Cascade Christian (22-4, 12-3 SD4) won the opener 10-3 and captured the league championship outright by one game over South Umpqua.
Douglas (11-15, 5-10) defeated the Challenger 3-2 in eight innings Tuesday in Winston.
Cole Shields stroked an RBI single to score Owen Thompson with the winning run with two outs in the top of the eighth in Friday's second game.
Shields finished 2-for-4 with three RBIs and two runs, while Liam Benade was 3-for-4 with two doubles and three RBIs for Cascade Christian.
Russ Lounsbury went 3-for-5 for Douglas, including a clutch three-run double in the seventh, and had five RBIs. Sage Baker was 3-for-3.
"I was pretty proud of them (for their comeback)," Douglas coach Ron Quimby said.
Shields pitched six solid innings in the first game, allowing four hits and two earned runs with three strikeouts and three walks. Shields hit a two-run homer and finished with four RBIs and Triston Wallace lined a pair of doubles.
Lounsbury had two hits in four at-bats for the Trojans.
The 3A playoffs begin on Wednesday. As of Saturday afternoon, it appeared the Trojans won't be among the 16-team field due to their power ranking.
"I think the kids had a good season," Quimby said. "We saw quite a bit of improvement the last few weeks."
First Game
Douglas;000;100;2;—;3;5;0
C. Christian;000;451;x;—;10;12;1
Ledbetter, Hoyle (5) and Paul; Shields, Stofflet (7) and Wallace. W — Shields. L — Ledbetter. 2B — Mickle (D), Krips (CC), Shields (CC), Thompson 2 (CC), Waits (CC). 3B — Wallace 2 (CC). HR — Shields (CC).
Second Game
Douglas;020;430;30;—;12;12;2
C. Christian;307;020;01;—;13;14;2
Richardson, Mickle (3), Ledbetter (7), Hoyle (8) and Paul; Waits, A. Moody (4), Stofflet (5), Letendre (7) and Wallace. W — Letendre. L — Hoyle. 2B — Lounsbury (D), Mickle (D), Richardson (D), Benade 2 (CC), Reece (CC), Thompson 2 (CC).
