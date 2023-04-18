Douglas High School shortstop Evan Martin fields a ball and throws to first for an out during the first game of a Far West League doubleheader between Douglas and Coquille Tuesday in Winston. The Red Devils won 4-2 in eight innings.
Douglas junior Tristan Ledbetter throws a pitch during the first game of a Far West League doubleheader between Douglas and Coquille Tuesday in Winston. Ledbetter only allowed one hit and struck out 11 over five innings, but the Trojans lost 4-2 in eight innings.
The Douglas High School baseball team should feel like it let one get away in the first game of a Far West League doubleheader with visiting Coquille on Tuesday.
The Red Devils scored a pair of runs in the top of the eighth inning to take the opener 4-2 at Withers Field in Winston. The Trojans used a seven-run second inning to win the nightcap 13-3 in five innings.
It marked the first game action in two weeks for Douglas due to the weather. The Trojans were happy to be playing at home for the first time this season.
"Not being able to be outside (for practice) and play a game for that long hurt us," Douglas coach Cody Watkins said. "We should've capitalized on more situational baseball. I thought Tristan (Ledbetter) did a fantastic job on the mound in the first game. We just didn't get it done for him."
The Trojans (7-6, 3-3 FWL) outhit Coquille 7-3 in the opener, but left nine runners on base and committed six errors defensively.
The Red Devils (4-8, 3-6) got a pair of run-scoring hits to break a 2-2 tie in the eighth. Brayden West and Evan Martin were both 2-for-4 for Douglas.
Ledbetter pitched a strong five innings, giving up one hit and no earned runs with 11 strikeouts, two walks and one hit batter. Tyson Schneider worked the last three innings and took the loss, fanning six.
In Game 2, the Trojans got the jump early with their seven spot in the second. Douglas stroked six hits in the inning, with Martin ripping a three-run homer and Sage Baker contributing an RBI double.
Sophomore Luke Robbins was 2-for-2 with a double and three RBIs, and Russell Lounsbury had two hits in two at-bats.
Chase Mickle got the decision, pitching a complete game. He allowed six hits and four runs with four strikeouts, two walks and three hit batters.
"He was effective and threw a lot of strikes," Watkins said. "His off-speed pitches were working."
Douglas returns to league play Saturday at home, hosting No. 2-ranked Cascade Christian.
First Game
Coquille;100;100;02;—;4;3;2
Douglas;000;100;1;—;2;7;6
Tucker, Martinez (7) and Luckman; Ledbetter, Schneider (6) and Robbins. W — Martinez. L — Schneider. 2B — R. O'Toole (D), West (D), Martin (D).
Second Game
Coquille;011;10;—;3;6;1
Douglas;073;3x;—;13;8;3
Luckman, Hoyle (2), Martinez (3), Fisher (4) and Houston; Mickle and Robbins. W — Mickle. L — Luckman. 2B — Robbins (D), Baker (D). HR — Martin (D).
Tom Eggers is the sports editor for The News-Review. He can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220.
