WINSTON — Douglas opened its three-game Class 3A Special District 4 baseball series with St. Mary's on Tuesday with a 6-5 win at Withers Field.
Freshman Brayden West scored what turned out to be the deciding run for the Trojans (7-6) in the bottom of the sixth inning on a fielder's choice. Seth Christian led Douglas with three hits in four at-bats, Dominic Hale was 2-for-3 and freshman Evan Martin went 2-for-4.
Christian picked up the decision, allowing six hits and two runs over six innings with seven strikeouts and one walk. Gavyn Jones got the save.
Douglas has won seven of its last eight games.
The two teams will meet in a doubleheader Friday in Medford.
St. Mary's;002;000;3;—;5;8;5
Douglas;003;021;x;—;6;8;4
Lawrence, Johnson (3), Hayes (5) and Aldrich; Christian, Jones (7) and R. O'Toole. W — Christian. L — Hayes. S — Jones. 2B — Martin (D).
