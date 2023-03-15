CRESWELL — The Douglas baseball team had two big innings early and went on to defeat Creswell 14-8 in a nonleague game on Wednesday.
The Trojans (1-0 overall) made Cody Watkins a winner in his head coaching debut.
Douglas scored six runs in the top of the second and added eight more in the third for a 14-run lead. The Bulldogs (0-2) answered with seven runs in the third.
"We'll take the win," Watkins said. "For not being able to be outside (for practice) I thought we did a pretty good job at the plate. We had some good approaches. We still have a lot to work on, but I'm definitely excited."
Branson Willis had three hits in four at-bats, including a double, for Douglas. Ryland O'Toole was 2-for-3 with a double and two RBIs, Evan Martin was 2-for-4 with two RBIs, Luke Robbins went 2-for-5 with two RBIs and Brayden West was 2-for-2. Tyler Waldron knocked in two runs.
Tristan Ledbetter picked up the decision, going 2 2/3 innings. He gave up five hits with seven strikeouts and two walks.
Douglas is scheduled to compete in the Hidden Valley Spring Break Tournament next week, starting with the Grants Pass junior varsity on March 24.
Douglas;068;000;0;—;14;11;3
Creswell;007;010;0;—;8;8;0
Ledbetter, Hoyle (3), Mickle (6) and Robbins; Contreras, Jenkins (3) and Pratt. W — Ledbetter. L — Contreras. 2B — Waldron (D), Willis (D), R. O'Toole (D), Kubishta (C), Pratt (C).
Tom Eggers is the sports editor for The News-Review. He can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.