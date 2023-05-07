ROGUE RIVER — The Douglas Trojans padded their offensive statistics as they rolled to 26-2 and 12-2 wins over Rogue River in a Far West League baseball doubleheader on Saturday.
Both games were stopped early due to the mercy rule.
Evan Martin and Luke Robbins led the way for the Trojans (12-9, 8-6 FWL), who are in fourth place in the league standings. Martin finished 6-for-7 with seven RBIs, while Robbins went 6-for-7 with six RBIs in the two games.
Tristan Ledbetter also had a productive day at the plate, going 4-for-8 with nine RBIs. Tyler Waldron collected six hits in nine at-bats.
Douglas stroked 19 hits in the first game, with Ledbetter homering and knocking in six runs. Martin hit for the cycle and had five RBIs, and Chase Mickle was 2-for-4 with a double, triple and three RBIs.
Mickle pitched the win, allowing five hits and two earned runs with four strikeouts, two walks and four hit batters.
In Game 2, Leyton Hoyle pitched a four-hitter for the Trojans, fanning nine. Waldon and Robbins each had three hits.
Douglas will host No. 2 South Umpqua in a doubleheader Thursday.
First Game
Douglas;472;58;—;26;19;1
R. River;200;00;—;2;5;3
Mickle and Robbins; Wells and Stevens. W — Mickle. L — Wells. 2B — Ledbetter (D), Mickle (D), Martin (D), Waldron 2 (D), Robbins (D), Morton (RR), Wells (RR). 3B — Mickle (D), Martin (D). HR — Ledbetter (D), Martin (D).
Second Game
Douglas;240;501;—;12;13;1
R. River;200;000;—;2;4;1
Hoyle and Lounsbury; Morton and Wells. W — Hoyle. L — Morton. 2B — Lounsbury (D), Martin (D). 3B — Ledbetter (D).
Tom Eggers is the sports editor for The News-Review. He can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.