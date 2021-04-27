SUTHERLIN — After a shaky start to the 2021 high school baseball season, the Douglas Trojans may be finding their footing.
The Trojans, who lost their first five games to open the season and didn't score a run until their fourth game, won their second consecutive Class 3A Special District 4 contest Tuesday afternoon, belting Sutherlin 12-5.
Senior Seth Christian had a pair of RBI triples, scored four runs and earned the pitching win for Douglas (2-5 SD4). Christian was charged with two runs allowed over 4 1/3 innings on the mound, striking out seven while allowing two hits and hitting two batters.
"Those felt really good," Christian said of the two triples he hit, the first to left field in the first inning and the second a shot to deep right-center in the fourth. "Those were the first couple of good hits I've had this season."
Douglas struck the Bulldogs early with a pair of first-inning runs, with Wesley McWhorter adding his first of two sacrifice fly RBIs following Christian's first-inning triple. The Trojans began to pull away in the third inning, scoring four runs — including RBI singles from seniors Gavyn Jones by Dominic Hale — to push their lead to 6-0.
Douglas made it 8-0 in the top of the fourth with the same combo of a Christian triple and a sac fly from McWhorter, but left the bases loaded to end the inning.
"It was really good that we got on top of them in the beginning," Christian said. "This group is really young, but now that we've had more practices together, it's helped a lot."
Sutherlin got on the board in the bottom of the fourth when Tyler Cortes hit a leadoff single, took second on an errant pickoff attempt, stole third and scored on an infield single by Byson McGarvey. The Bulldogs added two runs in the bottom of the fifth when Trevin Wattman scored on a fielder's choice and Lucas Doolittle scored on a single by Cortes.
Douglas, which scored two runs in the top of the fifth, capped its scoring with a two-run seventh on bases-loaded walks issued to Tre Pederson and Colby O'Toole.
Both teams are going through some growing pains this spring as Douglas starts as many as five freshmen, while Sutherlin has a roster stuffed with juniors and sophomores.
"These kids have come a long ways," Douglas coach Ron Quimby said. "For a young group like we have, this was something else. I'm proud of them."
Sutherlin's Bret Prock, in his first full season as the Bulldogs' head coach after taking over on an interim basis in 2019, said one of the primary goals this spring is to bring the younger kids along while also keeping his four seniors engaged.
"We only have one senior who has played (baseball) consistently, but we've got a good group of sophomores, freshmen and incoming eighth graders who we're trying to build up their morale," Prock said. "The seniors are taking the lumps for it, but there are some bright spots for sure.
"These kids are just learning the game. We're making the routine plays now, which is huge. It's just the little things, the day-to-day stuff. These sophomores haven't played since they were in eighth grade (due to COVID-19). There are a lot of built-in excuses, but we're really not trying to use them."
Douglas freshman leadoff hitter Brayden West drew three walks and scored twice and McWhorter and Jones both walked three times and scored twice. Jones relieved Christian on the mound in the bottom of the fifth and closed out the game, allowing three runs while striking out five.
Doolittle walked twice and scored twice for the Bulldogs, while Cortes had three singles and McGarvey logged a pair of hits.
Sutherlin will travel to Winston for a doubleheader rematch with the Trojans Friday. The first game is set for 3 p.m.
Douglas;204;220;2;—;12;5;2
Sutherlin;000;120;2;—;5;4;3
Christian, Jones (5) and R. O'Toole; Doolittle, Rethwill (3), Wattman (5), Stinnett (7), Palm (7) and McKnight. W — Christian. L — Doolittle. 3B — Christian 2 (D).
