COOS BAY — The Douglas baseball team bounced back from a loss in the first game, defeating Marshfield 8-4 in the second game of a nonleague doubleheader on Saturday.
The Class 4A Pirates won the opener, 4-1.
3A Douglas (6-4) got a strong pitching performance from sophomore Evan Martin in the nightcap. Martin allowed five hits, striking out 10 and walking one.
"We played real good baseball in the second game," Douglas coach Ron Quimby said. "(Martin) did a nice job."
Colby O'Toole went 2-for-2 for the Trojans. Riley Murphy had three hits for Marshfield (4-5).
Sophomore Tristan Ledbetter took the loss for Douglas in the first game, allowing four hits and four runs with two strikeouts, four walks and one hit batter. The Trojans only managed four hits — a double by Ledbetter and singles by Tyler Waldron, Jericho Paul and Branson Willis.
Douglas is scheduled to host Umpqua Valley Christian Friday in a nonleague contest.
First Game
Douglas;001;000;0;—;1;4;3
Marshfield;102;010;x;—;4;4;3
Ledbetter and Paul; Montiel, Easton (7) and Parry. W — Montiel. L — Ledbetter. 2B — Ledbetter (D).
Second Game
Douglas;002;130;2;—;8;6;3
Marshfield;111;000;1;—;4;5;3
Martin and Paul; Frost, Campbell (7), Easton (7) and Herbert. W — Martin. L — Frost. 2B — Martin (D). 3B — Rogers (M).
