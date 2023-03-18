COOS BAY — The Douglas baseball team split a nonleague doubleheader with Marshfield on Saturday, winning the opener 17-1 in five innings and dropping the nightcap 9-7.
Evan Martin went 3-for-3 with two doubles and two RBIs in the first game for the Trojans (2-1), who scored seven runs in the top of the fifth inning. Ryland O'Toole was 2-for-4 with a double and four RBIs, Sage Baker was 2-for-3 with a two-bagger, Colby O'Toole had two hits in four at-bats and Tyler Waldron stroked a pair of doubles.
Tristan Ledbetter pitched the win, allowing five hits and one earned run with three strikeouts, one walk and one hit batter over five innings.
In Game 2, the Class 4A Pirates (1-3) fended off a Douglas rally in the seventh to get the victory.
Martin was 3-for-4 with two stolen bases and five RBIs, highlighted by a grand slam in the seventh. Waldron was 2-for-3 with three stolen bases, while Ryland O'Toole went 2-for-3.
Martin, who went 6-for-7 in the twin bill, raised his season average to .800 and has knocked in nine runs.
Douglas will play in the Hidden Valley Spring Break Tournament next weekend, starting Friday with the Grants Pass junior varsity.
First Game
Douglas;460;07;—;17;16;1
Marshfield;000;01;—;1;5;7
Ledbetter and Robbins; Parry, Calvert (6) and Wright. W — Ledbetter. L — Parry. 2B — Waldron 2 (D), Martin 2 (D), Ledbetter (D), R. O'Toole (D), Baker (D), Rogers (M).
Second Game
Douglas;200;010;4;—;7;7;4
Marshfield;000;270;x;—;9;11;2
Hoyle, C. O'Toole (5), R. O'Toole (6) and Robbins; Croff, Easton (7), Calvert (7) and Wright. W — Easton. L — Hoyle. 2B — Croff (M), Murphy 2 (M). HR — Martin (D).
Tom Eggers is the sports editor for The News-Review. He can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.