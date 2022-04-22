Freshman Evan Martin pitched an eight-inning no-hitter and Chase Mickle delivered an RBI walk-off single in the eighth to give Douglas a 2-1 win over St. Mary's in the first game of a Special District 4 baseball doubleheader on Friday at Bill Gray Legion Stadium at Champion Car Wash Field.
The Crusaders (9-3, 2-1 SD4) bounced back for an 8-4 win in the nightcap.
St. Mary's entered the twin bill ranked No. 7 in the OSAAtoday Class 3A coaches poll, while Douglas was No. 10.
Martin allowed an unearned run in the top of the first inning of the opener, but shut out St. Mary's the rest of the way. He struck out six, walked three and hit two batters.
"It would say it was his best (pitching) game," Douglas coach Ron Quimby said. "He mixed it up pretty good and kept them off-balance the whole game."
Russ Lounsbury went 2-for-3, while Mickle and Tyler Waldron were both 2-for-4 for the Trojans (7-7, 1-2) in the contest.
The Crusaders took a 7-0 lead in the second game before Douglas got on the scoreboard. Eli Haynes and Ean Lawrence each stroked a pair of hits for St. Mary's.
Martin had two hits in four at-bats, including a double, for Douglas. Lounsbury tripled.
"St. Mary's is solid, they play good ball," Quimby said.
Douglas is scheduled to travel to Brookings-Harbor Tuesday for a FWL game.
First Game
St. Mary's;100;000;00;—;1;0;2
Douglas;000;100;01;—;2;9;4
Johnson and Lawrence; Martin and Lounsbury. W — Martin. L — Johnson.
Second Game
St. Mary's;132;110;0;—;8;8;2
Douglas;000;300;1;—;4;5;2
Aldrich and Lawrence; Richardson, Mickle (3) and Lounsbury. W — Aldrich. L — Richardson. 2B — Haynes (SM), Lawrence (SM), Martin (D). 3B — Lounsbury (D).
