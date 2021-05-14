MEDFORD — Douglas bounced back with a 17-9 win over St. Mary's in the second game of a Special District 4 baseball doubleheader on Friday.
The contest ended after 6 1/2 innings due to a lightning strike. The Crusaders won the opener, 3-2.
The Trojans finished the regular season with an 8-7 record.
Douglas pounded out 17 hits in the nightcap.
Beau Aldrich singled home the winning run in the bottom of the sixth inning for St. Mary's (5-10) in the opener.
First Game
Douglas;010;010;0;—;2;5;1
St. Mary’s;010;101;x;—;3;6;1
Jones and R. O’Toole; Aldrich and Lawrence. W — Aldrich. L — Jones. 2B — Jones (D), Ledbetter (D).
Second Game
Douglas;305;600;3;—;17;17;2
St. Mary’s;250;200;x;—;9;10;3
Ledbetter, Martin (4) and Lounsbury; Russo, Lawrence (3), Johnson (4), Haynes (7) and Aldrich. W — Martin. L — Russo. 2B — Christian (D), Martin (D), Jones (D), Hale (D), Ledbetter 2 (D), Lounsbury (D), O. Toole (D), Johnson (SM), Lawrence 2 (SM), Haynes (SM).
