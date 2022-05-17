Glide shocked top-ranked Cascade Christian — the Class 3A Special District 4 leader — on Tuesday, scoring an unearned run in the bottom of the eighth inning to take a 3-2 victory at Withers Field.
The Challengers (20-4, 10-3 SD4) are still one game ahead of South Umpqua in the league standings with two games left. The Trojans (11-13, 5-8) improved their chances to qualify for the state playoffs through the power rankings.
"It's a big win ... we needed it to possibly make the playoffs," Douglas coach Ron Quimby said. "Our pitchers were pretty good, they proved they could throw today. The kids played one of the best defensive games they've had all year."
The Trojans only finished with four hits off two Cascade Christian pitchers, but didn't commit an error. Freshmen Kash Richardson and Leyton Hoyle and junior Chase Mickle kept the Challengers' high-scoring offense in check, allowing five hits with 12 strikeouts and four walks.
Colby O'Toole scored the winning run for Douglas with one out in the eighth. O'Toole came around from first to score after Tyler Waldron laid down a bunt and C.C. pitcher Cole Stofflet threw ball into the outfield for an error.
O'Toole finished 2-for-3 at the plate. Russ Lounsbury was 1-for-1 with two walks and a sacrifice bunt.
Douglas is without sophomore Evan Martin, one of its top pitchers. Martin tore a bicep last week during a game with Sutherlin.
The Trojans are scheduled to travel to Medford Friday for a doubleheader with the Challengers, starting at 2 p.m. at U.S. Cellular Community Park.
C. Christian;000;020;00;—;2;5;4
Douglas;001;001;01;—;3;4;0
Thompson, Stofflet (7) and Wallace; Richardson, Hoyle (4), Mickle (8) and Paul. W — Mickle. L — Stofflet.
