WINSTON — The Douglas Trojans clinched a spot in the Class 3A baseball state playoffs, closing out their Far West League schedule with a home doubleheader sweep of Glide Monday afternoon.
Douglas won the first game 6-0 and the second 11-1 in five innings.
"It's definitely a relief," Douglas coach Cody Watkins said of his squad knowing its season would be extended to the playoffs. "Our goal was not only to make the playoffs, but make a run all the way through.
"We know that once you get into the playoffs, that number (playoff seeding) next to your name doesn't matter."
Tristan Ledbetter threw a complete-game one-hit shutout in the opener for Douglas (14-11, 10-8 FWL), which got a big game at the plate from Evan Martin. Ledbetter struck out nine while Martin had a double and a home run in the win. Brayden West and Chase Mickle also had two hits apiece.
In the nightcap, Tyson Schneider allowed one hit over five innings and Mickle went 4-for-4 at the plate with two RBIs and three runs scored for the Trojans.
Ledbetter hit a pair of doubles and scored twice, and Casey O'Toole had two hits for the Trojans.
Glide (9-17, 5-13) will graduate four seniors from coach Justin Bennett's squad: Kaden Allen, Dylan Damewood, Coby Pope and Carter Minott.
First Game
Glide;000;000;0;—;0;1;1
Douglas;121;110;x;—;6;9;2
Allen, Standley (5) and Kercher; Ledbetter and Robbins. W — Ledbetter. L — Allen. 2B — Ledbetter (D), Martin (D). HR — Martin (D).
Second Game
Glide;000;01;—;1;1;0
Douglas;005;42;—;11;13;1
Miller, Damewood (4) and Kercher; Schneider and Lounsbury. W — Schneider. L — Miller. 2B — Mickle 3 (D), Ledbetter 2 (D), Lounsbury (D).
Donovan Brink is a reporter for The News-Review. He can be reached at dbrink@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4219.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.