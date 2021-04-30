WINSTON — The Douglas baseball team posted a sweep of Sutherlin in a Class 3A Special District 4 doubleheader on Friday at Withers Field, winning 12-2 and 9-5.
The Trojans (4-5) have won four straight. The Bulldogs (1-8) have dropped four in a row.
Donovan Brink can be reached at dbrink@nrtoday.com and 541-957-4219.
Cops and Courts Reporter
Donovan Brink is the cops and courts reporter for The News-Review.
