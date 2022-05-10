Douglas thumps Sutherlin, 12-2 TOM EGGERS News-Review Sports Editor Tom Eggers Sports Editor Author email May 10, 2022 4 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save SUTHERLIN — Douglas took a nine-run lead and handed Sutherlin a 12-2 loss in five innings on Tuesday in a Class 3A Special District 4 baseball game.The contest was originally scheduled to be played in Winston, but poor field conditions moved it to Sutherlin.Tristan Ledbetter and Chase Mickle combined on a two-hitter for the Trojans (9-12, 3-7 SD4). Ledbetter allowed one hit and one run with five strikeouts and one walk in four innings.Sage Baker went 2-for-2, Garrett Schulze was 2-for-3 with a double and Ledbetter added two hits in four at-bats in the win.Waylon McKnight doubled and Thomas Mentes singled for the Bulldogs (5-15, 0-10)."It was a good win, we needed that," Douglas coach Ron Quimby said. "It's always nice to get (those runs) right off the bat." The teams are scheduled to play a doubleheader in Sutherlin Friday, beginning at 3 p.m.Sutherlin;000;11;—;2;2;4Douglas;531;21;—;12;12;2Fultz, Cortes (5) and McKnight; Ledbetter, Mickle (5) and Paul. W — Ledbetter. L — Fultz. 2B — McKnight (S), Schulze (D). Tom Eggers can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220. React to this story: Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Douglas Tristan Ledbetter Sutherlin Waylon Mcknight Sport Baseball Chase Mickle Garrett Schulze Thomas Mentes Tom Eggers Sports Editor Tom Eggers is the sports editor for The News-Review. He can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220. Author email Follow Tom Eggers Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Winston man brutally beaten, recovering in Portland hospital Douglas County gears up for grilled cheese event Suspect identified in April burglary at Casey's Restaurant Brandon Bowers Four hospitalized after rollover crash on I-5 Thursday night TOP JOBS News Review Carriers The City of Roseburg is recruiting for Maintenance II Assigned to Facilities Special Sections Reader's Choice Winners DC Timber Reader's Choice Ballot 2021 Holiday Guide 2021 Our Umpqua 2021 Veterans Day 2021 Football Preview 2021 Graffiti Fairs, Festivals & Country Fun Click for water temperature Latest News South Umpqua downs Brookings-Harbor, 12-2 Roseburg falls 6-1 to South Medford in showdown of top SWC teams Sutherlin tops Douglas, 9-6 Umpqua Valley Christian edges Oakland, 2-1 Roseburg's McMillan competes in regional
