SUTHERLIN — Douglas took a nine-run lead and handed Sutherlin a 12-2 loss in five innings on Tuesday in a Class 3A Special District 4 baseball game.

The contest was originally scheduled to be played in Winston, but poor field conditions moved it to Sutherlin.

Tristan Ledbetter and Chase Mickle combined on a two-hitter for the Trojans (9-12, 3-7 SD4). Ledbetter allowed one hit and one run with five strikeouts and one walk in four innings.

Sage Baker went 2-for-2, Garrett Schulze was 2-for-3 with a double and Ledbetter added two hits in four at-bats in the win.

Waylon McKnight doubled and Thomas Mentes singled for the Bulldogs (5-15, 0-10).

"It was a good win, we needed that," Douglas coach Ron Quimby said. "It's always nice to get (those runs) right off the bat."

The teams are scheduled to play a doubleheader in Sutherlin Friday, beginning at 3 p.m.

Sutherlin;000;11;—;2;2;4

Douglas;531;21;—;12;12;2

Fultz, Cortes (5) and McKnight; Ledbetter, Mickle (5) and Paul. W — Ledbetter. L — Fultz. 2B — McKnight (S), Schulze (D).

