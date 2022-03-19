GRANTS PASS — The Douglas Trojans have been walking through their first three games of the 2022 baseball season, and Friday's nonleague doubleheader against North Valley was no different.
The Trojans drew 21 bases on balls and had 11 batters hit by pitches while sweeping the Knights 17-4 and 12-2 at Agnew-Lytle Field.
Through three games, the Trojans have amassed 33 walks and 15 hit-by-pitches to open the season.
Evan Martin went 2-for-4 with a double and a triple, driving in five runs for Douglas (3-0), and Kash Richardson also logged a pair of hits in the opener, in which Douglas scored eight runs in both the first and sixth innings.
In the nightcap, Richardson went 2-for-4 as Douglas scored six runs in the top of the fifth inning to enforce the mercy rule. Richardson earned the pitching win in the nightcap, while Tristan Ledbetter got the win in the opener.
Trojans pitchers allowed just eight hits in the twin bill.
Douglas is scheduled to host Creswell March 29.
First Game
Douglas;800;108;—17;11;3
N. Valley;000;040;—4;5;2
Ledbetter, Paul (4), Leighton (7) and Lounsbury; Pezqueda, Huff (1), McGregor (6), Lawless (6) and Farmer. W — Ledbetter. L — Pezqueda. 2B — Martin (D), Lousbury (D), Waldron (D), Huff (NV). 3B — Martin (D).
Second Game
Douglas;303;06;—;12;6;0
N. Valley;200;00;—;2;3;0
Richardson and Paul; Farmer, Cartwright (5) and Kissel. W — Richardson. L — Farmer. 2B — Ledbetter (D).
