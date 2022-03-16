WINSTON — Glide pitchers issued 12 walks and hit four batters, helping Douglas score seven runs over the second and third innings as the host Trojans picked up an 8-1 baseball win in their season opener Wednesday afternoon.
The Wildcats (0-2), ranked No. 3 in the OSAAtoday preseason coaches poll after winning the Class 2A/1A "Culminating Week" state championship last spring, struggled to find the plate from the pitcher's mound as Douglas spent most of the second and third innings with the bases loaded.
"I thought we competed really well against Coquille (a 7-6 loss Monday) in the opener, but today was the exact opposite," Glide coach Justin Bennett said. "We had no fire, which was discouraging. Anytime you walk 12 batters in six innings, it's going to be hard to win ballgames."
Despite the win, Douglas coach Ron Quimby was concerned about his team's discipline at the plate in the Trojans' opener, despite receiving a dozen free passes to first base.
"The biggest thing that stood out was how many called third strikes we stood there looking at," Quimby said. "How many first-pitch fastballs we stood there looking at it."
Both teams will get a chance to right their respective ships entering Spring Break.
Douglas will visit North Valley for a nonleague doubleheader starting at 1 p.m. Friday in Merlin. Glide travels to Murphy to take on Sweet Home Monday at 1:30 p.m. in the opening round of the Hidden Valley Tournament.
Glide;000;100;0;—;1;6;3
Douglas;034;010;x;—8;3;1
Bucich, Miller (2), Ackerman (4), Damewood (6) and Dill; Ledbetter, Richardson (3), Mickle (5) and Paul. W — Ledbetter. L — Bucich. 2B — O’Toole (D).
