MEDFORD — The way the baseball season started, Douglas Trojans head coach Ron Quimby couldn't have seen his young ballclub winning five straight.
But that's exactly where the Trojans find themselves after beating Cascade Christian 8-2 in a Class 3A Special District 4 game at U.S. Cellular Community Park on Tuesday.
"I'm believing it now," said Quimby of his Trojans, who evened their season record at 5-5. "The boys played the best game they've played all year. They played a complete game.
"I'm pretty proud of them."
Seth Christian threw a three-hitter to lead Douglas on the mound, holding the Challengers scoreless through the first six innings. Christian logged seven strikeouts while walking one and hitting two batters.
Douglas took control early, scoring four runs in the first inning thanks in part of a walk, a hit batter, two Cascade Christian errors and a two-run single from Dominic Hale.
Christian and Evan Martin both had doubles for the Trojans, who host the Challengers in an SD4 twin bill at Withers Field Friday.
Douglas;410;200;1;—;8;4;3
C. Christian;000;000;2;—;2;3;5
Christian and O'Toole; Federico, S. Martin (4) and Thompson. W — Christian. L — Federico. 2B — Christian (D), E. Martin (D). 3B — Thompson (CC).
