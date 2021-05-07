WINSTON — The Douglas Trojans settled for a doubleheader split with Cascade Christian in Class 3A Special District 4 baseball at Withers Field Friday.
Douglas won the opener, 14-8, for its sixth consecutive win before dropping the nightcap, 5-2.
The Trojans (6-6) close out their regular season against St. Mary's, hosting a single game Tuesday and traveling to Medford for a doubleheader Friday.
More information will be available in the Sunday edition of The News-Review.
First Game
C. Christian;100;322;0;—;8;7;5
Douglas;101;543;x;—;14;7;3
Federico, Moody (4), Knips (6) and Thompson; Ledbetter, Jones (7) and O'Toole. W — Ledbetter. L — Federico. 2B — Waits (CC), Christian (D).
Second Game
C. Christian;004;000;1;—;5;4;1
Douglas;001;000;1;—;2;4;4
S. Martin, Knips (7) and Thompson; E. Martin, Jones (6) and O'Toole. W — S. Martin. L — E. Martin.
