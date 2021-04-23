GLIDE — Malachi Dunnavant delivered a walk-off single in the bottom of the ninth in the opener, and Mason Delcollo stifled Glendale's bats in the nightcap as the Glide Wildcats swept the Pirates 2-1 and 6-2 in a Special District 4 baseball doubleheader Friday at Sewell Field.
With two outs in the bottom of the ninth inning and the game tied 1-1, Glide's Trever Short hit a two-out single and moved to second on a Colby Bucich walk. Dunnavant followed with a single up the middle to score Short for the win.
Short, who was 2-for-3 in the opener, scored Glide's first run in the bottom of the first inning on a Bucich double. Glendale tied the game in the top of the seventh when David Lovaglio scored on an RBI groundout by Lane Moody.
The Wildcats used a four-run fifth inning to secure the second game of the twin bill, aided by a stellar pitching performance from Delcollo. The senior pitched five no-hit innings before Glendale got on the board with the help of two hits in the sixth inning. Delcollo finished with nine strikeouts in the effort.
Dunnavant was 2-for-3 with a pair of doubles, Bryce Swain added a pair of hits with a double and Bucich had a two-run single in the fifth inning to help the 'Cats pull away. Short and Braxton Dill also doubled in the nightcap.
Glide (5-0 SD4) will host Elkton for a single game at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday. Glendale (2-4 SD4) will host Riddle/Days Creek for a single game at 4:30 Tuesday.
First Game
Glendale;000;000;100;—;1;4;1
Glide;100;000;001;—;2;7;1
Landice, Lovaglio (9) and Davis; Bucich, Melton (5) and M. Dunnavant. W — Melton. L — Lovaglio. 2B — Bucich (Gli), Ackerman (Gli).
Second Game
Glendale;000;001;1;—;2;2;2
Glide;010;041;x;—;6;9;3
Ring and Davis; Delcollo, J. Dunnavant (7) and M. Dunnavant. W — Delcollo. L — Ring. 2B — M. Dunnavant 2 (Gli), Swain (Gli), Dill (Gli), Short (Gli).
